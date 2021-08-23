A CELTIC player has spoken out after a video appeared to show a Rangers fan mocking his race.

The video, which has been condemned as "shocking and pathetic" by the Hoops, appears to show a man on a Rangers supporters bus pulling his eyes closed, mocking Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

Fans were appalled by the video, which emerged yesterday and is believed to have been made by a fan travelling to watch the Ibrox side face off against Ross County in Dingwall. The Highlanders were thrashed 4-2 by the visiting side.

Furuhashi took to Twitter to say: "I'll never walk alone #NoToRacism".

The rising star was referencing You'll Never Walk Alone, a song popular with Celtic supporters.

A Celtic statement read: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

“Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

"As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”

A probe into the incident has been launched by Rangers to identify those responsible.

A club spokesman said: "Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

"Those who indulge in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.

"We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved."

Police Scotland said yesterday no reports have been made so far in connection with the incident.

The force has been approached for further comment.