LIAM SMITH insists it was a seamless transition as Trevor Carson replaced Benjamin Siegrist in the Dundee United goal against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Siegrist missed out on the weekend fixture after picking up a freak knee injury in training.

United manager Tam Courts explained after the game that the Swiss goalie could be out for a lengthy period, but there is no diagnosis yet with Siegrist set for a scan.

Former Motherwell stopper Carson kept a clean sheet in the Tayside derby on Saturday and his teammate Smith was mightily impressed with his display.

He explained: "It was seamless, Benji was a massive player for us, but he's picked up an unfortunate injury and Trevor has come in. He's an international goalkeeper and you could see his quality in the end with a big save.

"Benji would be a big miss to any team, but I am very confident we will have no problems with Trevor coming in as he showed out there.

"He's experienced. He's been there and done it. He managed the game well at the end when we knew we needed a breather.”

Peter Pawlett grabbed the winner for United before being sent off on Saturday for two bookable offences.

The victory meant the Terrors built on their victory over Scottish Premiership champions Rangers earlier this month and Smith hopes his team can keep up their impressive form.

He continued: "It was good to carry on the momentum and the manner in which we did it shows the commitment and togetherness we have.

"Last year, there was nothing between the teams with all those draws so to come here and win means it carries on our good start to the season.

"Right from the off, Nicky Clark and Marc McNulty were at it and looked sharp. They looked dangerous. Then we dug it out.

"Dylan Levitt has also come in and trained only once or twice, but he's been thrown in by the gaffer and he's repaid him. He's had some really good touches.

"His passing was good and he put the boot in when he had to as well, so it's a great start for him and hopefully he can continue like that.”

Ahead of next week’s visit of Hearts to Tannadice, Smith added: "Hearts take a good away support wherever they go and it could be a potentially full house at Tannadice. I'm sure it will be rocking with the first game back as a full house.

"The difference the fans made with 3,000 of them today was huge. It made a massive difference compared to last year."