Afternoon tea is more popular than ever, and with so many delicious sandwiches, scones, and cakes to enjoy it’s no surprise why the trend continues to grow. Here we shine a light on four experts at afternoon tea, from the luxurious to the traditional, these businesses know how to stand out…

Butterfly and the Pig

With candles, floral tea sets, and a relaxed soundtrack of swing and soul classics, the Tearooms at the Butterfly and the Pig feel a world away from the bustle and chaos of the city centre.

The homely theme of the restaurant and bar downstairs continue with Afternoon Tea. Served all day and presented, as you would expect, on a stand generously adorned with homemade sandwiches, cakes and baked goodies made fresh in the kitchen daily.

The rotating cake selection means that every visit provides the chance to discover a new favourite. The ability to upgrade your afternoon tea with a glass of bubbly makes this an idyllic venue for a small, intimate celebration.

The room is a treasure trove of old dressers, auction room antiques, church pews and mismatched flower-patterned china crockery on piles of doilies. Decorative plates line the walls, old films are occasionally screened on TV and there are antique glass cabinets filled with cakes of every description.

Breakfasts of poached eggs on toast or kippers give way to a daytime roster of soups, sandwiches, salads, and more substantial savouries – although afternoon tea is the main attraction. The whole show is given a jokey, light-hearted twist, but the main components are all spot-on.

www.thebutterflyandthepig.com

0141 221 7711

Kilcamb Lodge

Indulge in a delicious Afternoon Tea at the beautiful Kilcamb Lodge, found on Scotland's West Coast. On sunny days, afternoon tea can be enjoyed al fresco and you can take in beautiful views from every angle.

The perfect romantic spot is in the shade of a 100-year-old lime tree. And, when the wind whips in from the sea, you can snuggle up in the Kilcamb Lodge lounge by the fireside or settle down and feast in the Driftwood Brasserie.

Afternoon Teas are available to both residents and non-residents, and would make the ideal gift for a loved one.

Alternatively, if you're planning a celebration, this could be just the thing.

With a full Afternoon Tea starting from just £24 per person, why not push the boat out and upgrade to a Champagne Afternoon Tea for £34 per person.

Kilcamb Lodge look forward to welcoming you!

www.kilcamblodge.co.uk

01967 402257

enquiries@kilcamblodge.co.uk

SugarFall Patisserie

SugarFall Patisserie is a modern French patisserie shop situated in the West End of Glasgow run by dynamic duo: Aiste Berlinskaite, a professional Pastry Chef and Karolis Juskenas, a professional Chocolatier.

All cakes and desserts are handmade with love, passion and expertise skill. The two owners have years of experience in this field and have a real passion for creating perfection within cakes. Their aim for SugarFall Patisserie is to become the leading patisserie in Scotland.

The love for what they do really can be seen in everything they make. Because they place such a high emphasis on creating perfection through what they bake, everything produced is of the highest quality possible. They guarantee every customer who comes through the doors will not be disappointed.

As the team want to satisfy all customers, they make sure to cater to their every need and provide top quality customer service and give them a wide range of choice in terms of food.

Even though SugarFall focus on creating beautiful French desserts, they also offer Afternoon Tea as well. In the Afternoon Tea packages, they offer sandwiches, scones and desserts, alongside the choice of coffee or tea. This can be enjoyed in house or taken away, as they offer Afternoon Tea boxes, where you can pick your choice of sandwiches and desserts to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Book an Afternoon Tea or head to the shop for coffee and cake to try it yourself, as SugarFall guarantee you will not be disappointed.

www.sugarfall.co.uk

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

There is nothing quite like indulging in a luxurious afternoon tea service at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian. Served daily in the heart of the hotel, Peacock Alley - the former ticketing office of the Caledonian Railway Station, afternoon tea is a long-standing tradition adored by Edinburgh locals and international visitors alike. Featuring a selection of themed teas throughout the year, the hotel’s innovative pastry team is passionate about creating a unique and unforgettable afternoon tea experience, while celebrating fresh, local Scottish ingredients.

Paying homage to the abundance of Scotland’s seasonal flavours, the current ‘Summer Berries & Chocolate’ afternoon tea service celebrates Scotland’s sweet summer ingredients, including delicious fresh strawberries available throughout the season and house-made preserves.

Available for £40 per person, savour a variety of delicious homemade pastries, scones and finger sandwiches, and a selection of tea to be enjoyed in the surroundings of Peacock Alley’s historical touches – the perfect setting for an elegant afternoon tea.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying an afternoon in Edinburgh, elevate your experience with the addition of a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Champagne. The perfect treat to enjoy during your next afternoon exploring Edinburgh, Champagne Afternoon Tea is available daily for £50 per person.

For more information about the selection of afternoon tea experiences available at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, please visit www.thecaledonian.waldorfastoria.com or call 0131 222 8888.