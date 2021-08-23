Raith Rovers have revealed an investigation has cleared them of blame for the lighting failure that caused Friday’s Fife derby to be abandoned.

The eagerly-anticipated live TV encounter with rivals Dunfermline had to be halted after just 13 minutes following earlier floodlight failure and further issues with the local electricity supply.

With around 500 angry fans still outside because of problems with the electronic ticketing system, a lack of lighting and CCTV in the stands at either end of Stark’s Park prompted the match commander to order the call-off on safety grounds.

Raith director Bill Clark issued an immediate apology for the ‘embarrassing’ incident, which led to question marks over the club’s newly-installed £180,000 floodlights.

However, after an independent probe into the circumstances, the Kirkcaldy outfit insist there is ‘no evidence’ that the problem can be attributed to the club.

It remains to be seen whether the SPFL will take any action over the black-out or whether they will be satisfied by the results of Rovers' initial investigation.

A statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club has carried out a preliminary investigation into the circumstances leading up to the abandonment of the game against Dunfermline Athletic.

“An independent electrical investigation has confirmed that the power failure which led to the abandonment of the game was caused by an external power surge from the mains, which tripped our system at Stark’s Park and in the surrounding areas.

“We were able to get the floodlights back in operation almost immediately, but restoring power to all the stands was not possible in the timescale required and this is what resulted in the halting of the game on safety grounds.

“We can confirm that there is no evidence whatsoever of the outage being attributable to any systems in the football stadium and that had the floodlights not been renewed they would not have restarted so quickly.”

Raith have also announced that supporters will be able to swap tickets for Friday’s game for the rescheduled match once arranged and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.