A COMPREHENSIVE risk assessment exercise, Exercise Cygnus, was conducted by the UK Government in October 2016, its aim "to test systems to the extreme, identify strengths and weaknesses in the UK’s response plans to a serious influenza pandemic, which would then inform improvements in our resilience".

Five years later, we have had 150,000 Covid-19 deaths and UK finances have been shot to pieces as a consequence of the lack of action that was actually taken in preparation for the aforementioned "serious pandemic".

Now, as Covid shows signs of abating, another example of UK Government somnambulism is emerging, this time in the form of an American-led retreat from Afghanistan; once again, some considerable time has elapsed since then President Trump signalled US intent.

Yet, true to form, Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Priti Patel et al have been found wanting, sitting on their hands – or sun loungers – averting their eyes in the vain hope yet another nasty pile deposited on the steps of Whitehall will disappear, as if by magic.

But when one considers the leadership recruitment process adopted by UK plc – the political equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent – in which those who have enjoyed the many benefits of attending the nation’s finest schools, go on to prosper in the cut-and-thrust of Oxbridge debating chambers, developing their televisual skills and personal "brand", the electorate should not be surprised that, rather than the political leaders we now require as never before, we get political "followers" instead.

Drawn from a notoriously shallow talent pool and from a depressingly narrow societal hinterland, many Government ministers appear to give greater credence to opinion polls than intelligence briefings.

Meanwhile, there is little or no on-the-job "personal development" training for our so-called leaders, hence the clear impression that Prime Minister Johnson and his Cabinet – who are, in the main, the very embodiment of complacency, arrogance and entitlement – are making it all up as they go along.

Natural, instinctive followers, as opposed to trained, tried and tested leaders, the Johnson Government has an appalling track record, one based on reactivity rather than bold, proactive decision-making, focusing on effects and outcomes rather than causes and motivations, all viewed through the prism of its own inherent sluggish complacency.

Thus, following the financial crash of 2008, Covid-19, Windrush, Brexit, Grenfell and now Afghanistan, surely an immediate, comprehensive external audit of the UK governmental machine is an urgent priority.

Mike Wilson, Longniddry.

CONSIDER WHO CONTROLS THE TILL

DOES William Loneskie (Letters, August 23) have any conception of the decisions that largely determine the GERS outcome (deficit or surplus)?

Deficit is when revenue is exceeded by spending. With regard to the former the Scottish Government has some constrained decision-making with regard to income tax, but with VAT, National Insurance and Corporation Tax (the other big tax revenue generators) it has no input at all. At least 70 per cent of tax decisions are taken at Westminster. Scottish revenue lives with the consequences.

While it is true that education, health, policing and other state expenditure is devolved, this allows the Scottish Government to do no more than implement alternative policies and to move resources from one area to another. However, and this is the crucial point, aggregate spending by the Scottish Government depends very largely on the Block Grant, which is a function of spending decisions by Westminster in England (health and education there for instance) and in some cases Wales as well.

Thus, if deficit equals revenue minus expenditure, how much influence does the Scottish Government have on the alleged deficit “revealed” by GERS? What is “astonishing” is that Mr Loneskie seems to hold the Scottish Government responsible, and, given Covid, for the increase in deficit.

Mr Loneskie is concerned an independent Scotland would quickly be bankrupt, but overlooks that the UK deficit is 14.3% according to GERS, but in comparison in France it is 9.2%; in the Czech Republic 6.2%; in Australia 3.83%; in New Zealand 5.79%. Such as Brazil 13.37%, Botswana 13.19%, India 12.26%, Trinidad and Tobago 11.79% and South Africa 12.25% are at the same level as the UK.

Who is at Scotland’s level? These include Libya whose deficit is 24%, Timor-Leste’s 25.62% and Venezuela’s 22.99%. Now to be down there among those takes a bit of doing. Does the fault lie with us? Despite all the largesse of the UK, Scotland is just irredeemably hopeless? Or, even if we accept that GERS is an accurate reflection of Scotland, even within other “constitutional arrangements” (ie independent) do we not need to think about who it is that controls the till?

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

AUSTERITY FAR FROM MYTHICAL

GUY Stenhouse talks about fake facts put out by the SNP Government ("When will the penny finally drop on independence?", The Herald, August 23). His argument would carry more weight if he did not add some fake facts of his own.

He refers to "the mythical Tory austerity bogey". Many of your readers will consider this far from mythical. Admittedly, Rishi Sunak has borrowed billions in a very unTory move, to stop complete meltdown of the UK economy. Leaving aside 10 years of unnecessary historical austerity, can I remind Mr Stenhouse of the denial of school meal credits during school holidays and the initial 1% offer to English NHS staff, both of which were reversed by outraged public opinion and the withdrawal of the extra £20 on personal credit, which has not been reversed?

Sam Craig, Glasgow.

WHEN AMBITION IS UNBRIDLED

I AGREE with Richard Allison (Letters, August 23) when he points to the naked ambition of the Scottish Greens.

At the time of writing we do not know if co-leader Lorna Slater will achieve the ambition to join the SNP in government, basically just formalising arrangements that have by stealth been in place for years but with the famed ministerial Mondeo so beloved of politicians.

I have met Ms Slater, who appears to have just one ambition for Holyrood, ending the production of fossil fuels in Scotland, leaving the SNP's supposed economic model in tatters.

I always believed if you needed a plumber you hired one, if you needed a joiner the same.

Ms Slater though has unsuccessfully stood as a candidate in a European election, sought to become a Scottish MP at Westminster, tried a by-election to become a City of Edinburgh councillor and finally won in a list seat for the Scottish Parliament earlier this year; clearly an ambitious woman, is such self-belief something that we citizens have to indulge? We seem to be exposed to the hoodwink that all that is required for any elected position with different roles and jurisdictions is unbridled ambition.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh.

* WILL the extremist Scottish Green Party MSPs who are about to be given ministerial powers decline the use of ministerial limousines?

David Miller, Milngavie.

THE CHALLENGES OF HYDROGEN

IT has been clearly absorbed from the current hydrogen political hyperbole that the burning of hydrogen produces no emissions. I have watched several recent news broadcasts declaring same. But it is not true.

When hydrogen is combined with or burnt in pure oxygen the chemistry is simple and we get water and heat. The former is part of the science behind fuel cells. When burnt in air, which is 78 per cent nitrogen – as in flame-combustion domestic boilers – the higher hydrogen flame speed means that the oxygen combines with nitrogen in the air to form up to six times the NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions compared to burning natural gas as at present. This presents a seriously increased health risk over natural gas.

NOx emissions can be reduced by deploying catalytic combustion designs which will require the use of precious metals such as platinum. World production of platinum last year was around 130 tonnes compared to around 2,800 tonnes of gold, representing a very limited supply chain if platinum is to be widely used. Precious metals are generally exactly that.

An asphyxiant which burns invisibly, there are known challenges in adding an odour that can keep up with the inherent very rapid hydrogen dispersions rate, enabling us to detect the smell before the hydrogen concentration becomes flammable. In addition 60% more water vapour will be formed from combustion for the same energy compared with natural gas, which is another emissions challenge.

It is worth noting too that the siting of domestic boilers within the home will be another concern, as some will presently be inside bedrooms and integral garages, the former housing all manner of electrical appliances and the latter routinely housing others such as freezers and washer/dryers. No housing in the UK is fitted with electrical equipment certified for use in hydrogen atmospheres, so many existing locations will have to change.

DB Watson, Cumbernauld.

