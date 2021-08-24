WHAT a heartless letter from Clark Cross (August 23) at a time when the television screens show the plight of thousands of terrified Afghans, fleeing their own country in fear of their lives, with nothing but a suitcase and the clothes they stand up in. I would suggest to Mr Cross that a country shouldn't start what it can't finish, and when it goes to war in another country, it has a duty to the people of that land, to the interpreters and others who have worked for them, and to all whose lives have been thrown into chaos through no fault of their own.

Refugees are a sad result of the turmoil war brings to innocent people and if we can't shoulder our responsibilities and step up to the plate at this time of huge sadness and upheaval for the most vulnerable in Afghanistan, then we should never have been in their country in the first place.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

* CLARK Cross’s letter expressed sentiments which were nothing short of distressing and which I am sure shocked many of your readers. The definition of the word "refugee" should speak for itself: somebody seeking to take refuge in a foreign country, especially to avoid war or persecution, something thankfully here in Scotland we have not had to experience. However, it is our humanitarian and moral duty to reach out to others who are being persecuted or are innocently caught up in the horrors of war. To do otherwise would be immoral, verging on wicked and guilty of the sin of omission.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

* I HANG my head in shame as I watch events in Afghanistan. We have failed not just those left to the Taliban but ourselves. The word “disgrace” doesn’t get close.

Steve Brennan, Coatbridge.

HELP OFFER DROWNED IN RED TAPE

I DON'T know what happened to Nicola Sturgeon's reported offer to take a Syrian refugee family into her home, referred to by Clark Cross. Maybe it was drowned in red tape, as mine was.

I offered to take a Syrian refugee family into our adjacent holiday cottage, entirely free of any cost. This was evidently too simple for the powers that be, and the “terms and conditions apply” brigade took over. This made it impossible to go ahead.

I hope that, for the sake of the desperate people being evacuated here from Afghanistan, instances of spontaneous hospitality will be given a more positive welcome this time.

Michael Otter, Kinlochbervie.

REASONS FOR CLIMATE SCEPTICISM

JOHN Palfreyman (Letters, August 16) berates climate change deniers as though they constitute a homogenous group, whereas they will vary from rebellious people who automatically oppose whatever is believed by the majority, without giving the matter much thought, to highly intelligent meteorologists and physicists who think for themselves rather than accede to whatever credo is currently fashionable.

The facts relating to the complex matter of climate change, like all other facts, are not influenced one jot by the number of believers in this hypothesis or that. The Earth was orbiting the Sun even before the ostensibly-learned men were persuaded to accept the truth, and I can’t help suspect that if Mr Palfreyman had lived in the 17th century he’d have wanted Galileo silenced for having dared to question the scientific consensus.

Scepticism isn’t a personality disorder. A sceptic questions what is questionable but doesn’t deny what is undeniable.

I could adduce more reasons for rejecting conventional views on anthropogenic climate change than could be deliberated in a newspaper letter, but Mr Palfreyman’s question is easily answered by a disinterested commentator. Our generation refuses to reduce its CO2 production because people sufficiently simple to accept unquestioningly what they are told by soi-disant experts will be shallow enough to suppose that they can be absolved from modifying their behaviour if only the Chinese and others in far-away places can be convinced of the necessity of continuing to use bicycles, and abandon all ambition to mimic Western profligacy.

Robin Dow, Rothesay.

CMAL'S PRUDENCE WAS FLAWED

FOR once I am going to give some credit to CMAL over its dealings with the proposed new catamaran deal. It has been reported that it demanded that a £100,000 cost to bring the ship up to UK maritime shipping standards, be funded by the shipbuilder ("Cheap deal for lifeline ferry sunk before summer chaos", The Herald, August 20). So perhaps for once, CMAL was being prudent with finances; it just picked the wrong time to do it, as the seller was in the better position to bargain, bearing in mind the urgent need for the catamaran. CMAL could however have taken a different negotiating stance, and placed an order for perhaps three or more catamarans, on consideration of alterations being included in the contract.

CMAL also got caught out with the MV Pentalia lease, in that the ship was on offer as is, and up to UK maritime shipping standards, so why would Pentland Ferries even consider funding alterations beyond those standards?

George Dale, Beith.

FLICKS AND CHIPS

ALAN Fitzpatrick's blast from the past on Glasgow southside cinemas (Letters, August 23) occasions my comment. Travelling south on Holmlea Road cinemagoers were well served by the Kingsway (latterly the Vogue , the Rialto (the George ) and finally the Toledo at Muirend. I recall each cinema had a chip shop in close proximity, although Bova's at Muirend was primarily a cafe. Such facilities ensured patrons went home suitably nourished after a night at the flicks. Total outlay, one shilling and sixpence.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.