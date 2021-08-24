Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today as cases around Scotland rise following the country's move beyond level 0 on August 9.

It will be the First Minister's first Covid briefing since the move, when Scotland axed most major restrictions, maintaining only baseline measures.

The Scottish government's target for offering all adults both doses of the vaccine is fast approaching, with people who are yet to receive the jab encouraged to attend a drop in clinic.

With the vaccine hailed as our way out of the pandemic, the government are closely following the advice of the JCVI regarding who should receive the jag.

Here's what you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon's update today, how to watch and what she might say....

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?





Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today at 12:15pm alongside Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith.

She wrote in a tweet: "With cases on the rise again - in Scotland and elsewhere - I will be giving a Covid update today at 12.15pm. I’ll be joined by CMO @DrGregorSmith. Please tune in if you can."

How can I watch the briefing?





The briefing will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland today at lunchtime, and will also be streamed on the Scottish government's social media pages.

The SNP will live tweet the First Minister's update too.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?

The update comes as Scotland recorded more than 3,000 cases of Covid on Monday for the fifth day in a row, having reached a six week high last week at over 3,300 cases.

In her update, the first minister is expected to detail the latest cases as well as provide figures for vaccinations.

She will also likely urge to public to remain cautious and encourage the continued wearing of masks and regular hand washing.