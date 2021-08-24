Emergency services have been called to a large blaze at a building on Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they are currently in attendance.

Images posted on social media show smoke billowing from a building, however it is currently unclear exactly which parts are affected.

An eyewitness working behind the building told The Herald that they had seen smoke coming out from the doors of Patisserie Valerie, and that water was being dispersed by the fire service into the Elephant House Cafe and on to the building’s roof.

From Candlemaker Row, images showed that smoke was seen above Oz Bar.

One eyewitness on George IV Bridge described seeing “roughly 14” emergency service appliances on the scene.

From a business behind, smoke was seen billowing from the building (Pic: Siobhan Newsome)

A statement released by Police Scotland said: "Our officers are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealing with a large fire at George IV Bridge.

"Please be aware that there are numerous road closures in the vicinity of George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row at present and avoid the area where possible."

A spokesman from Police Scotland added: "Officers are currently in attendance assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service after fire was reported at 6.45am at George IV Bridge area in Edinburgh this morning. There are road closures in place."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 6.18am on Tuesday, August 24 to reports of a building on fire at George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters are tackling a fire affecting a number of properties.

“Crews are still in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0639 hours today to attend an incident at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh with our first resource arriving on scene at 0646.

“We dispatched two ambulances, one advanced paramedic and our special operations team to the scene.”

Lothian Buses confirmed that services affected were the 2, 23, 27, 41, 42 and 35, which normally travel along the bridge.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is also building in the Old Town area of the capital.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Large fire on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh’s Old Town. pic.twitter.com/mkf4P6P8vC — David Cowan (@BBCDavidCowan) August 24, 2021