Scottish lifesavers and care givers have just one day left to apply for the one-off £500 bonus announced by the Scottish government in November.
Personal Assistants who worked on the frontline throughout the pandemic are eligible for the payment, but applications close on Wednesday August 25.
They are the last group of health and social care workers to receive the bonus.
The application process has been described as "easy and secure" with a dedicated helpline to assist with any problems.
Here's everything you need to know about applying for the bonus...
When do applications for the £500 'thank you' bonus close?
Applications for the £500 thank you bonus close on Wednesday August 25 at midnight, so people need to be fast to get it in on time.
Luckily, the process is fairly straightforward and there is a helpline to assist in case you get into any difficulty.
How do I apply for the £500 'thank you' bonus?
You need some information to hand before you start the application process, all of which can be found on an explanatory video on the form.
This information includes your bank account details and your national insurance number.
Personal Assistants can receive up to £500 pro-rata depending on the number of hours worked.
The payments process is being administered by Independent Living Fund (ILF) Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.
To get in contact with the helpline, you can phone 0800 841 1321 on Monday to Friday from 9.30am-4.30pm.
