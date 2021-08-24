FROST, fog and snow had much of Scotland in their collective grip in mid-November 1947, causing chaos on the roads and forcing flights to be diverted. This Glasgow tram was pictured making its way through the fog at 2.30 in the afternoon.

Several places in the north had to bring out the snowploughs to clear roads blocked by drifting snow.

On the brighter side, at Fort William curlers had their opening day on the club’s new rinks in Glen Nevis. It was the earliest start of the season’s curling since the club was formed 77 years earlier.

At Dalwhinnie the air temperature fell on one evening to 2 deg F and the ground temperature to minus 3 deg. This, noted the Glasgow Herald, the lowest recorded in the British isles in any November since 1919.

There was an “enforced meatless day” in Dundee, where there were 14 degrees of ground frost overnight; the meat in the butchers’ shops was frozen so hard that it could not be cut.

The first electricity power cut of the winter was imposed at Glasgow’s Hillington industrial estate on November 18, 45 minutes before the day-shift was due to finish work. The cut lasted 30 minutes.

Rising consumption of gas in Glasgow as a result of the cold weather led the Gas Department to reduce the pressure in order to conserve supplies. In Paisley, the demand for gas was now 20 per cent above that of a year ago.

Young children in a Glasgow school annexe were sent home after shivering in freezing classrooms for two hours.

Fog brought shipping on the Clyde almost to a standstill. There was a clear passage up and down the river on the 19th, and two cargo ships reached Rothesay Dock and King George V Dock.

“To people on shore fog makes movement about well-known localities very difficult”, a Herald correspondent wrote, “but to the seaman whose business often takes him to unfrequented spots it is one of his most dangerous enemies”.

