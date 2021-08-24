Nicola Sturgeon gave a Covid briefing on Tuesday lunchtime - her first since August 3 when she confirmed Scotland would move beyond level 0.

Now, two weeks on from August 9, the date which saw Scotland axe most remaining restrictions, Covid cases are once again on the rise.

On Monday, cases around the country were above 3,000 for the fifth day in a row after hitting a six week high days earlier.

The rise has prompted national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch to admit he was "concerned", saying that he told leaders "the truth about the state of the pandemic" when giving advice.

Cabinet met on Tuesday morning to discuss the announcement before the first minister addressed the public.

The address came just after it was confirmed that the Scottish government would establish a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic before the end of the year.

Here are six things we learned from Nicola Sturgeon's update today...

1. Cases in Scotland are on the rise

Covid cases in Scotland are rising, particularly among the young population, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed.

Around half of cases are among those aged under-25.

More than 3,000 cases per day have been recorded over five consecutive days, with the weekly case rate more than doubling, racking up around 21,500 cases over the past seven days.

This is one of the sharpest rises in cases that the country has seen throughout the course of the pandemic.

2. Public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic to be established

It has been confirmed that a statuary public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic will be established by the end of the year which will take a person-centred, human rights based approach.

A judge will be appointed to lead the inquiry, which will look at all matters regarding the handling of the pandemic, including the care homes situation.

The Scottish government will co-operate with other devolved governments for the public inquiry.

Explaining the importance of this inquiry, the first minister said: "I do believe that a full public inquiry has an extremely important role to play, both in scrutinising the decisions we took - and, indeed, continue to take - in the course of the pandemic, but also in identifying and learning appropriate lessons for the future."

3. A refreshed urge to get the vaccine

The first minister once again urged anyone over the age of 16 who is yet to receive their vaccine to attend a drop-in centre to get their jab.

16 and 17-year-olds can now receive their vaccines after it was advised by the JCVI earlier this month.

4. If surge continues, restrictions could be reintroduced

Nicola Sturgeon said she cannot rule out reintroducing restrictions if cases continue to rise at such a rapid rate.

The Scottish government want to avoid reintroducing restrictions, which Sturgeon acknowleged was important for peoples mental and physical wellbeing.

However if restrictions are deemed required, the government will not avoid bringing certain measures back.

Speaking on the matter, the first minuster said "if this surge continues, and if it accelerates, and if we start to see evidence of a substantial increase in serious illness as a result, we cannot completely rule out having to reimpose some restrictions.

"Of course, we hope not to have to do that - and if we did, we would be as limited and as proportionate as possible.

"However - as has been the case throughout so far, and up until this point - what happens in the next few weeks will depend, to a large extent, on all of us."

5. A reminder to stick to basic steps

The first minister reminded us to wash our hands and surfaces as well as trying to maintain some form of distancing where possible.

She also advised avoiding handshakes and physical contact, and meeting outside as much as possible, particularly in the warm weather.

These basic steps, she said, would help in the winter months to not only limit Covid but other winter illnesses such as flu which can have a damaging impact on the NHS.

6. A small number of journalists back in the room

Some journalists were allowed back into the press conference room today for the first time in over 18-months.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was important to ensure that journalists could question ministers in person, explaining the reasoning behind the move.