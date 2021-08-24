The Scottish Government has recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases and ten more deaths in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in her first coronavirus briefing in three weeks.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 4,323 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 1,134 more than Monday’s cases.

Ms Sturgeon it is one of the sharpest rises we have experienced at any point during the pandemic.

She said: "Today's figure is the largest recorded in a single day though it is worth remembering that we do more testing now than was the case in the early stages of the pandemic."

The First Minister noted that new cases are now slightly higher than the very high levels seen in early July.

Ten further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is the same as yesterday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,080.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,464 as of August 15.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 14.5% were positive, 2.1% more than those on Monday.

A total of 43 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is two more than yesterday, with 364 in hospital overall, an increase of eight.

2,854 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,085,552 while 3,3,587,145 people have now received a second dose.

Ms Sturgeon highlighted that 80% of over 18s have now been fully vaccinated.