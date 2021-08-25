Since 2004, The Herald Law Awards of Scotland have been highlighting the work of Scotland’s leading law professionals. From junior solicitors to independent Scottish law firms, real estate teams and employment specialists, the awards have recognised excellence across the entire legal landscape, shining a light on those individuals and companies who have achieved outstanding results.

With the exception of 2019 when they were cancelled due to Covid, the awards have become an annual networking event for Scotland’s leading law firms, bringing together the cream of Scottish legal talent in a celebration of the best that the profession has to offer.

Now the awards have returned and this year there are 20 categories in total covering every sector of the legal world, from pro bono work to commercial practice and once more the judges will be seeking out exceptional individuals and companies from all disciplines to determine who is worthy of Scotland’s most prestigious legal awards.

This year’s event will have both a virtual and physical format, with the results being announced on-line on Thursday, November 18 followed by an awards dinner, which will take place on Thursday,Novembe 25 when the winners will be presented with their trophies.

When the awards were last held Anderson Strathearn was named as Scottish Independent Law Firm of the Year; Roddy Dunlop QC was awarded ‘Silk of the Year’ and the title of ‘Solicitor of the Year’ went to Mike Dailly from Govan Law Centre.

Meanwhile the Judges’ Award recognised the contribution made by Glasgow Social Justice Lawyers – a collective made up of Latta & Co, JustRight Scotland, Govan Law Centre, Legal Services Agency and Shelter Scottish Housing Law Service – who combined their expertise to ensure 150 asylum seekers would not be evicted from their Glasgow homes while a court case against service provider Serco was live.

Amongst the sponsors this time round is IDEX Consulting, recruitment specialists working in the legal and financial sectors.

Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal, Scotland IDEX Consulting, and also one of this year’s judges, said: “IDEX are incredibly proud to be sponsoring the awards for Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year - Scottish Independent Firms. Recognising the achievements of individuals and businesses is something incredibly important to IDEX and The Herald Law Awards for Scotland are highly regarded across the sector.

“Although it has been an unusual time, the legal sector has adapted and shown great flexibility. There have been many moments to celebrate and this is an excellent opportunity to recognise these successes and to continue to build on them - collectively and individually.

“Having worked with the Scottish legal sector for 18 years, I have seen many firms evolve and adapt to meet the challenges that have been thrown at them, but these have been unprecedented times and so I will be looking for excellence in delivery and for firms that have demonstrated an understanding of their clients’ needs.”

Returning this year as a sponsor is Stirling Park, one of Scotland’s largest firm of Sheriff Office and debt recovery companies, which works closely with the legal profession and Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services with Stirling Park said: “Stirling Park has supported the Law Awards since its inception and is pleased to be involved again this year by sponsoring the Debt Recovery and Litigation team categories . It’s been an extremely challenging year for everyone and it’s important to recognise the high achievers within an energetic legal profession”.

Once again the judging panel will consist of senior industry figures. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, September 29.

For more information on this year’s categories and how to apply visit www.newsquestscotlandevents.com or contact Stephen Laughlin, Events Manager, on 0141 302 6050/ stephen.laughlin@newsquest.co.uk.