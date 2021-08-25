An Edinburgh-based charity working to end homelessness will name a house after the former founding chair who died after a heart attack while out on his mountain bike.

Social Bite broke the news on Facebook this morning that 42-year-old Daniel Muir who was described as an ‘influential’ part of the charity had tragically passed away.

Mr Muir volunteered significant amounts of time to the movement - helping to grow it from a small sandwich shop in the Scottish capital to the well known charity it is today.

In a statement on Facebook, Social Bite wrote: “We are so sad to say that Social Bite's former chair and trustee Daniel Muir has tragically passed away, aged 42. He died from a heart attack whilst out on his mountain bike.

“Daniel was the founding chair of Social Bite, helping us set the charity up from the very beginning. He remained a trustee for around 6 years, volunteering significant amounts of time to help us grow from a tiny sandwich shop into the charity we are today.

“Daniel was particularly influential in the creation of the Social Bite Village project, bringing an incredible amount of energy and drive to help make the project a reality.

“We will be naming one of the houses at the village after Daniel as a small tribute to him.

Daniel was much loved by everyone at Social Bite.

“He will be sorely missed. His legacy lives on every day through the impact he made and the lives he touched.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this dreadfully difficult time. Rest in peace our friend.”

Over the years the charity has welcomed the likes of George Clooney, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Brydon and Chris Evans to visit and see the work that they do as well as teaming up with Sir Chris Hoy to help raise money to expand their Social Bite village concept.