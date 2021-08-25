For the first time in over a year and a half, live entertainment is back at one of Scotland's biggest events spaces.

Scots comediean Daniel Sloss will be the first act to perform at the SEC site, playing two shows this Saturday evening at the Armadillo.

Go ahead for the shows was given today after Glasgow City Council approved an application by SEC for an exemption to the maximum indoor event capacity, currently set at 2,000.

In line with Scottish Government guidance, new measures are being introduced to make events safer.

Face coverings will be required for attendees (unless exempt) at all times inside venues unless eating, drinking or dancing and visitors are being advised to take a rapid lateral flow test before attending.

For some events (although not the Daniel Sloss shows), attendees may be required to show their Covid or vaccination status in order to gain entry.

Specific event conditions will be available on the event page or communicated directly via email to ticketholders.

An SEC spokesman said ventilation has been improved and increased in venues, drawing in fresh air as opposed to it being recirculated with enhanced cleaning throughout the venue before, during and after events.

The venue is also operating a cashless system and will only accept contactless or card payments at the box office, food & drink outlets and merchandise sales points.

Daniel Sloss, who has recorded two Netflix specials and an HBO live show, will be performing his latest show Hubris this weekend.

The stand-up show premiered in New York just before the global pandemic closed the world of live entertainment down, and the Glasgow date is one of the first before he heads off on an epic world tour.

Other scheduled vents at the SEC Armadillo include Ricky Gervais (11, 12 September), Erasure (1, 2, 4 October), Jools Holland (3, 4 December) and the SEC’s own panto Aladdin (11 – 29 December).

The SSE Hydro will welcome Genesis, Fatboy Slim, Madness and Elton John later this year.

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive of the SEC said: “On 13 March 2020, Jimmy Carr came off stage at the SEC Armadillo and little did we know that it would be over a year and a half until we could welcome back visitors to our venues again.

“We can’t wait to hear the sounds of laughter, music and excitement at SEC once more. We are extremely proud to have played our part in the fight against COVID-19 by providing the space for both the NHS Louisa Jordan and the subsequent vaccination centre but now it’s time to get back to doing what we do best – hosting the best events in the world.”