The Scottish Government has recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,021 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 698 more than Tuesday’s cases.

Five further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,085.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,505 as of August 22.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 47,991 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 11% were positive, 3.5% less than those on Tuesday.

A total of 44 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one more than yesterday, with 391 in hospital overall, an increase of 27.

3,342 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,088,894 while 3,603,429 people have now received a second dose.