The Scottish Government has recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,021 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 698 more than Tuesday’s cases.
Five further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is five fewer than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,085.
READ MORE: Deaths higher than average for 13th week
1/ Another sharp rise in number of cases today (tho % positivity is lower than y’day, reflecting more tests). Vaccines still protecting against serious illness, but we all need to take care and act in a way that minimises risk of getting/spreading the virus. https://t.co/xhWFqmO494— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 25, 2021
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,505 as of August 22.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 47,991 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 11% were positive, 3.5% less than those on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Six things we learned from Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update
A total of 44 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is one more than yesterday, with 391 in hospital overall, an increase of 27.
3,342 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,088,894 while 3,603,429 people have now received a second dose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment