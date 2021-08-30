Painting Landscapes - A Workshop Series with Orla Stevens

1 and 8 September. £30 per session. Made in Stirling, 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY.

Join Orla Stevens for four workshops focusing on expressive painting and drawing. Each workshop focuses on experimentation and research and although there are four, the classes are designed to work individually as well as part of a series. So head along and develop your skills or learn some new ones.

https://madeinstirlingstore.com/shop/p/painting-landscapes-orla-stevens

Val McDermid ‘1979’

2 September. Tickets from £7. Online event.

Broadcast live from Newcastle’s Theatre Royal, Val McDermid joins Fiona Lindsay to discuss the first book in her new crime series. McDermid’s 35th novel marks the start of her first new series in almost 20 years. This live discussion focuses on the inspiration behind this series with an opportunity for you to ask any questions

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/val-mcdermid

Ghosts of Glasgow Exhibition

Until 19 September. Free. Rogart Street Campus, 4 Rogart Street, Glasgow, G40 2AA.

This project from the Glasgow City Heritage Trust explores and reveals ghost signs in Glasgow. Aiming to create an archive focusing on the remnants of Glasgow’s past, there will be guided walks, talks and workshops in order to get people engaged with the city’s historic environment.

https://broadstreetbusinesscomplex.com/events/ghost-signs-of-glasgow-exhibition/

Largs Viking Festival

28 August- 5 September. See website for price details. Largs Promenade, Largs, KA30 8BS.

This annual festival marks the anniversary of the 1263 Battle of Largs. The living history Viking Village is open to the public to get a glimpse of what life was like in a 13th century Viking settlement. At the weekends, there will be acrobatic displays, on-stage entertainment and street performers.

https://largsvikingfestival.co.uk

August Wander

30 August. Entry from £5.50 (booking essential). Hopetoun House, South Queensferry, EH30 9SL.

Enjoy the last of the summer months by exploring the grounds of Hopetoun House. The ranger-led walk explores the historic landscape of Hopetoun, taking visitors out onto the estate, exploring locations such as the Abercorn Church.

https://hopetoun.co.uk/event/august-wander

Passenger

31 August. Tickets from £28.60. Barrowland Ballroom, 244 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TT.

One thing many of us have missed over the last 18 months has been live music, so get your fix this week as singer/songwriter Passenger takes the stage at the Barrowlands. Featuring songs such as Rosie, Restless Wind, and Helplessly Lost from his new album.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/passenger-tickets/artist/1231376

Bestriding the world stage like a Colossus? Or “Doomed, we’re all Doomed!”

1 September. Free. Online event.

In light of the recent, alarming climate change news, join Baroness Young, Chair of the Woodland Trust, for this fascinating lecture focusing on the decline in biodiversity and the challenge of climate change. It will explore the causes of both of these crises, their impacts and how to tackle them.

https://www.royalphil.org/event/bestriding-the-world/?event_date=2021-09-01

Banff Mountain Film Festival

1-2 September. Tickets from £17.50. Festival Theatre, 13/29 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9FT.

Embark on a night of adventure as the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival showcases a new collection of short films. Featuring content from the world’s best film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/banff-mountain-film-festival-2021

Bill Scott

Until 5 September. Free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Past president of the Royal Scottish Academy, Bill Scott was a prominent and well-respected sculptor who curated artworks for public spaces across Scotland as well as internationally. This exhibition showcases Scott’s work for new, contemporary audiences, exploring its key themes and influences.

https://royalscottishacademy.viewingrooms.com/viewing-room/6-bill-scott/

Dalzell at Dusk

1 September. See website for price details. Dalzell Estate, Dalzell Burn, Motherwell.

Take a guided walk through the historic Dalzell estate and explore the mature woodlands that provide an excellent habitat for night-loving creatures. Keep an eye out for bats, badgers, owls and other animals that we don’t normally see in the daytime.

https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-culture/countryside-and-parks/whats/dalzell-dusk

CHARLOTTE COHEN