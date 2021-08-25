The hottest temperature in the UK this month has been recorded in Scotland as the country swelters under an August hot spot.
The Met Office said that temperatures 26.8 C in Tyndrum, Stirling, on Wednesday, beating previous highs set earlier this week around the country.
And the good news is that the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, though it is not expected to remain as hot.
🌡️ Currently 26.8 C at #Tyndrum, making this the highest #temperature reached so far this month across the UK. pic.twitter.com/RmtFR6NSMO— Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2021
The Met Office predicts tomorrow will be a "fine, dry day", though temperatures will be "significantly" down from Wednesday.
The rest of the week and the weekend will see fine and dry weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.
Temperatures are expectd to remain significantly above the seasonal averages.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.