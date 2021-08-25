The hottest temperature in the UK this month has been recorded in Scotland as the country swelters under an August hot spot. 

The Met Office said that temperatures 26.8 C in Tyndrum, Stirling, on Wednesday, beating previous highs set earlier this week around the country. 

And the good news is that the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, though it is not expected to remain as hot. 

The Met Office predicts tomorrow will be a "fine, dry day", though temperatures will be "significantly" down from Wednesday.

The rest of the week and the weekend will see fine and dry weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Temperatures are expectd to remain significantly above the seasonal averages.