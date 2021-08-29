What’s the story?

River City.

It’s back?

Affirmative. The long-running BBC Scotland drama series returns from its summer hiatus this week.

Tell me more.

Well, there’s a familiar face in town: Joyce Falconer reprises her role as Roisin McIntyre for the first time since leaving Shieldinch in 2008.

Iain Robertson and Joyce Falconer in River City. Picture: Robert Pereira Hind/BBC

A reminder, please?

As the Aberdeen-born actor herself puts it: “Roisin’s a tough quine with a big heart who knows what she wants and how to get it. Still bold and brassy but expect to see another side to her too.”

She will ruffle a few feathers?

Not half. Bernie (Barbara Rafferty) and Sonny (Jimmy Chisholm) are the first to cross her path. But the biggest bombshell is yet to come.

How so?

When Scarlett (Sally Howitt) discovers that the counsellor set to help her son Stevie (Iain Robertson) is none other than old foe Roisin, she attempts to sabotage their therapy session. With Scarlett rumbled for eavesdropping, a heated exchange breaks out.

Blimey. Anything else?

Another upcoming arrival to the River City cast is broadcaster and actor Grant Stott who joins as a new character set to stir up the past. His debut scenes are set to air later in 2021.

When can I watch?

River City returns to BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm.