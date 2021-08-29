What’s the story?
River City.
It’s back?
Affirmative. The long-running BBC Scotland drama series returns from its summer hiatus this week.
Tell me more.
Well, there’s a familiar face in town: Joyce Falconer reprises her role as Roisin McIntyre for the first time since leaving Shieldinch in 2008.
A reminder, please?
As the Aberdeen-born actor herself puts it: “Roisin’s a tough quine with a big heart who knows what she wants and how to get it. Still bold and brassy but expect to see another side to her too.”
She will ruffle a few feathers?
Not half. Bernie (Barbara Rafferty) and Sonny (Jimmy Chisholm) are the first to cross her path. But the biggest bombshell is yet to come.
How so?
When Scarlett (Sally Howitt) discovers that the counsellor set to help her son Stevie (Iain Robertson) is none other than old foe Roisin, she attempts to sabotage their therapy session. With Scarlett rumbled for eavesdropping, a heated exchange breaks out.
READ MORE: River City star Joyce Falconer on a wild beauty spot right on Aberdeen's doorstep
Blimey. Anything else?
Another upcoming arrival to the River City cast is broadcaster and actor Grant Stott who joins as a new character set to stir up the past. His debut scenes are set to air later in 2021.
When can I watch?
River City returns to BBC Scotland, Monday, 10pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.