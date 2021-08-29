What is it?

A premium Android smartphone only lacking some minor features and minus a hefty price-tag.

Good points?

It's difficult to fathom the quality and power of such a cheap device as it sports Qualcomm's 888 5G processor chipset for fast gaming at less than £400.

A 16.3cm (6.43in) super AMOLED screen just about covers the entire front face, so no space is wasted. The image is sharp and responsive thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and wide colour range capacity.

Performance is enhanced by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which means you don't need to worry about deleting or archiving precious photographs in order to download the latest games or movies.

This task is also a breeze thanks to the latest 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity technology included.

Realme GT 5G smartphone

As you would expect from a gaming orientated smartphone, its battery is huge with an 4500mAh capacity which will comfortably keep the device running for at least two days of moderate usage.

Supporting smart 65W SuperDart Charge technology allows a power conversion rate of 99 per cent to quickly replenish the battery from zero to 100% in 35 minutes. That equates to an extra 51 minutes of usage for a mere three minutes of charging.

Bad points?

The cameras could be better but only the super fussy would have a gripe here as the images are more than adequate for everyday usage.

A lack of wireless charging may be a deal breaker for those seeking convenience to maintain clear surfaces.

READ MORE: Outlander star Lauren Lyle on new BBC thriller Vigil and her upcoming role in ITV crime drama Karen Pirie

Best for ...

Those who want a feature-set you would have to pay double for with other manufacturer.

Avoid if ...

You have already purchased wireless charging pads ready for a new phone.

Score: 9/10.

Realme GT 5G smartphone, £399 (amazon.co.uk)