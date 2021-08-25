AYR United have requested their match with Raith Rovers this Saturday be postponed.

The club submitted the formal request after six members of the first team squad returned positive test results for the virus.

Close contacts are being identified by Ayr but they have asked for the match on Saturday to be called off and rescheduled over the Covid cases.

The club confirmed in a statement that the decision has come after "several" meetings with Public Health and the Joint Response Group.

The statement read: "Following on from our message earlier today we can now confirm that we have formally requested that Saturdays match with Raith Rovers be postponed.

"This is after several meetings with Public Health and the JRG where we presented all the information that we had collated over the previous days.

"As soon as the decision has been made we will confirm on all our channels.

"Unless there are significant changes our Club Shop will be closed for the rest of this week and will re open on Monday 30th August. All office staff will also work from home until Monday."

An earlier message had confirmed the number of players who had returned positive tests, reading: "Six first team players have tested positive and close contacts are currently being identified. No training took place yesterday.

"As soon as we receive the relevant guidance we will update supporters immediately."