WHEN uncapped players leave South Africa for Europe it is often a recognition that their dream of playing for the Springboks is over. But tighthead prop Luan de Bruin insists that his own dream of representing his native country is very much alive - and that his move to Edinburgh could well help it become a reality.

The former South Africa Under-20 cap brought a six-year spell with the Cheetahs to an end last year, joining Leicester Tigers for a season with an understanding that he would then come to Scotland this summer. At 28 he knows that time is against him if he is to win full international honours, but believes that the inclusion of four South African sides in the new United Rugby Championship is sure to work in his favour.