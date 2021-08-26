James May, best known for his work on Top Gear and now The Grand Tour, has announced a new show with Amazon Prime which will see him travel across the US.

Titled James May: Our Man In The US, the show will follow the TV presenter on an "epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission" during which he hopes "not get fat on American breakfasts".

It comes in the aftermath of the success of Our Man In Japan, with the new venture an opportunity for May to immerse "himself completely in the real American way of life to discover its true flavour".

He will travel from Cape Cod to Seattle, with stops in New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Here's what you need to know about the new show, including when and how to watch...

When will James May: Our Man In The US launch?





Although there is currently no exact date for the launch, the series is expected to air on Amazon Prime some time in 2022.

Good news! (Not that) And sorry about my blotchy face, but I’d been on a boat. @primevideouk pic.twitter.com/aJxvPG5MQ3 — James May (@MrJamesMay) August 26, 2021

While you wait, you can catch plenty more May action on the streaming platform which is home to the Top Gear-esque show The Grand Tour, which he hosts alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

How can I watch James May: Our Man In The US?





The show will be available on Amazon Prime, meaning you must subscribe to be able to watch.

If you are not already a subscriber, you can get your first month for free before the payment is taken from your card automatically.

What has James May said about his new show?





Speaking on the new venture, the 58-year-old presenter said: "I’m setting off with two objectives: To go West, like the settlers and prospectors of old, and not get fat on American breakfasts in the process.

"As a man brought up (raised) on US cop shows and Hollywood films, I still believe that everything in America must be better; from the size of their fridges to the uncanny alignment of their teeth. But is it?"

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals for Amazon Studios, said: "Exhilarating as James exploring his own kitchen is, we are thrilled to be getting Our Man back on the road for another adventure.

"Our Man In Japan’s anti-travelogue approach was a hit with Prime Video audiences, and we are so excited to finally be able to reassemble this brilliant team for their next journey."