A man has been charged after shots were fired at a house while children were inside.

The incident happened at 8.40pm on August 20 on Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a man, woman and two young children were in the property at the time but were not injured, though a window was damaged.

The force said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm.

 

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.