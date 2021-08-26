A man has been charged after shots were fired at a house while children were inside.
The incident happened at 8.40pm on August 20 on Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said a man, woman and two young children were in the property at the time but were not injured, though a window was damaged.
The force said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged discharge of a firearm.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
