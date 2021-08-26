A five-figure sum of cash and gold jewellery was stolen from a home in North Ayrshire police have confirmed, sparking an appeal for information.
The housebreaking took place between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, August 21, in McMillan Crescent, Beith.
Cash and jewellery, including gold necklaces, rings and watches, were among the items taken.
Detective Constable Ross Keenan said: “Housebreaking can leave householders feeling very distressed and our investigation to track down those responsible is ongoing.
“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious both before and after this housebreaking.
"In particular I am appealing to drivers who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries, or anyone with private CCTV.
“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0011 of Sunday, 22 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
