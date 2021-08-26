Food shortages in the UK have hit the headlines in recent days, as chain restaurants and supermarkets succumb to delivery supply issues linked to Brexit and Covid.

While at first such stories seemed entertaining - what is Nando's without chicken? - the situation has quickly deteriorated, with businesses around the country warning of problems which could last until Christmas.

The dreaded "s" word - stockpiling - so reminiscent of the first lockdown last year is once again being branded around following suggestions that Christmas could be without pigs and blankets if people are not prepared.

Such shortages are largely due to Brexit and Covid causing a major shortage in lorry delivery drivers, according to leaders in the industry.

As time goes on it seems that more and more of Britain's best known chains are reporting issues, so here's all the places impacted by the supply chain problems so far.

All the places reporting problems with supply chain...





Nando's

Nando's was one of the first chains to report mass food shortages, forcing them to shut restaurants around the UK last week due to a lack of chicken.

Fortunately for peri-peri fans, all restaurants have now reopened.

McDonald's

McDonald's was next to fall foul of the supply problems, as it reported mass milkshake and bottled drink shortages across Scotland, England and Wales.

In fact, it was so bad that at one point Northern Ireland was the only place in the UK that you could buy a McDonald's milkshake.

Greggs

Greggs bakery then announced its grievances, saying that there were "temporary interruptions" to deliveries of some key ingredients.

Reports suggested they were also struck by a chicken shortage, but the bakery has since denied such claims.

Costa

Costa admitted in a tweet that it had seen some supply chain issues in recent weeks.

KFC

In another chicken related shortage, KFC said it was unable to stock some popular items due to supply chain shortages.

Subway

The sandwich chain also confirmed it was facing problems, similar to much of the industry.

Co-Op

CEO of Co-Op said the shops were having to limit some of their ranges due to the shortages to ensure they could keep providing for shoppers.

Tesco

Tesco's chairman warned of shortages at Christmas, saying: "At the moment we’re running very hard just to keep on top of the existing demand and there isn’t the capacity to build stocks that we’d like to see."

The supermarket is facing sporadic disruption from the shortage of lorry drivers, causing low availibility across a short number of products.

Iceland

Iceland also alluded to Christmas shortages and directly linked the issues to Brexit, calling it a "self-inflicted wound" due to the lack of HVG lorry drivers.