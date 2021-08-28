Abandon Ship Bar, Glasgow
The bar, restaurant and retail space will open on Mitchell Street next month, marrying independent retail, artwork and hospitality. Set over two floors, the interiors will feature striking, hand-drawn artwork. Drawing inspiration from traditional tattoo art and pop culture, the artwork plays homage to the brand's roots and provides the perfect urban setting for hanging out to eat and drink. From September 17th, guests can enjoy inventive small plates from their kitchen, as well as burgers, Southern-style wings, and craft brews. IG: @abandonshipbar
The McEwan, Moda Living, Edinburgh
A new development in Fountainbridge will offer over 450 flats as well as a range of leisure and working facilities when Moda Living opens later this year. Moda describe their site as a "new way of renting" in the capital with contracts offering no deposit fees and the ability to move in within 48 hours. Flats range from studios to three bedrooms, and the site will also have a cinema room, private dining room, communal lounges and a 24/7 gym. Where do I sign... IG: @moda_themcewan
Joe Goes Rogue, The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow West End
It’s the taster menu that’s the talk of the town, Joe Goes Rogue is a fantastic six-course journey of refined pub classics, served every Wednesday at The Loveable Rogue. From chicken Kiev to fish and chips, their menu showcases a more refined side to the pub classic. Tables go fast, so book this one in advance. IG @theloveablerogueglasgow_
Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.