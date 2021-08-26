THE celebrations marking the 800th anniversary of the city of Glasgow, in May 1975, got off to a rousing start with a procession.

In one of the most spectacular events ever seen in Scotland’s largest city, thousands of people lined the streets from Kelvin Way to Glasgow Green to watch Sir William Gray, the Lord Provost, head a gala cavalcade of 120 decorated floats, including the one seen here. The floats depicted many aspects of city life, past and present.

Drizzling rain and, later, a steady downpour rendered the occasion dreich, but the procession, accompanied by bands and majorettes, added more than a splash of colour to the city streets.

At the Green, those who braved the elements were rewarded with an appearance by Billy Connolly, who opened an exhibition at the People’s Palace showing the changing face of Glasgow with, appropriately enough, a chorus of his ‘Welly Boot’ song.

The city’s face had changed, but it was plain that much more change was still needed.

Just a few days earlier, the convener of the Corporation’s planning committee had warned that Glasgow could become a ghost city within 10 years unless the government injected at least £15m extra into its development each year..

In April a Department of Environment report had identified Glasgow and Clydeside as the most deprived area of Britain, in housing, overcrowding and unemployment.

Sir William, backed by the Scottish Office, looked to the future with some optimism, saying that the setting-up of the Scottish Development Agency would do a great deal to ease the situation. He also argued that that while areas of multiple deprivation did exist, the report had three basic faults – not least that it was “out of date”, being based on the Census of 1971.

He said that 20,000 sub-standard houses had been demolished and some 20,000 families were now in modern homes inside or outside the city. Glasgow unemployment, while double the national average in 1971, was now much closer to the national average.

The front-page Glasgow Herald report of the study – “Is it still No Mean City?” – was a reminder that Glasgow still had a while to go before it could shake off the external perceptions of it that had been in place for decades.

