First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a coronavirus briefing this afternoon as cases continue to experience a ‘sharp rise’ across Scotland.
She will be joined by National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.
It is the second briefing that Ms Sturgeon has held this week amid the surge of new cases.
New Covid-19 cases have doubled in the previous week - two weeks on from the move past level 0 and the easing of restrictions.
On Wednesday there was a record breaking number of new Covid-19 cases in Scotland as new cases surged to 5,021.
Ms Sturgeon said in a tweet that today’s briefing would cover the latest figures, and she would ask Scots to play their part by complying with “basic mitigations in slowing down the rapid transmission” of the virus.
In Tuesday’s briefing, she warned that she cannot rule out reintroducing restrictions if cases continue to rise at such a rapid rate.
However, the Scottish Government wants to avoid reintroducing restrictions, which Sturgeon acknowledged was important for mental and physical wellbeing.
Five health boards in Scotland are currently European hotspots of the virus.
According to the latest figures, 4,925 new cases were reported on Thursday with 14 new deaths also confirmed.
From 12.15pm on Friday, August 27, you will be able to tune into Ms Sturgeon’s Covid-19 briefing on The Herald’s Facebook and YouTube.
