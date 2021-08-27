Nicola Sturgeon is set to give another Covid briefing this afternoon just three days after her last announcement on Tuesday morning.

It comes as cases around the country continue to rise following Scotland's move beyond level 0 on August 9.

On Tuesday, the first minister warned that she could not rule out restrictions being reintroduced if the surge in cases continued, after National Clinical Director Jason Leitch admitted he was concerned by the figures.

Professor Leitch will join the first minister at today's briefing.

Here's how to watch and what we know about the update...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid briefing today - her second of the week - at 12:15pm.

She will be joined by National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch to field questions from the media.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, the first minister wrote: "I’ll give a Covid update today at 12.15pm - covering the latest figures, and asking all of us to play our part, through compliance with basic mitigations, in slowing down the rapid transmission we are seeing just now. I’ll be joined by Jason Leitch - please tune in if you can."

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's briefing today?

The briefing will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland, as well as on the Scottish Government's social media channels.

The SNP will also live tweet Sturgeon's statement.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?





Rumours regarding a circuit breaker lockdown have been circulating this week, however the first minister's tweet suggests this is not currently on the cards.

She does not usually specify what she will discuss prior to her briefings, which suggest she is trying to dampen rumours that a circuit breaker will in fact be introduced.

If the update is anything like Tuesday's, Leitch and Sturgeon will suggest mitigation measures to protect yourself against catching the virus.