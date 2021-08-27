Martin Compston is back on our screens this weekend as his new thriller, Vigil, airs for the first time.

The good news for Compston fans is that we are in for a double bill, with epsiode one playing on Sunday and epsiode two on Monday.

The Scottish actor is no stranger to the Sunday night prime time BBC slot, with Vigil taking the spot filled by Line of Duty earlier this year.

It's not the only similarity between the two shows: Vigil is even made by the same people as Line of Duty!

Set in Scotland, the story follows the disappearance of a fishing boat and the death on a submarine called HMS Vigil.

Conflict between the police and the Navy ensues, with Compston starring as Petty Officer Burke.

Here's how you can watch this weekend, and everything you need to know about Compston's newest drama.

When is Vigil airing?





Vigil is set to air for the first time on Sunday August 29 in the BBC's prime time spot at 9pm.

Episode two will show at the same time on Monday August 30 to celebrate the bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The remaining episodes in the six part series will show on Sunday evenings at 9pm.

What channel can I watch Martin Compston's Vigil on?





Vigil will air on BBC One over the next five weeks.

If you miss the initial airing, it will be available on BBC iPlayer episode by episode.

Who else stars in Vigil?

The stellar cast line-up includes Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, and Paterson Joseph, as well as Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

The writer and creator Tom Edge is BAFTA-nominated, while the BAFTA-winning director James Strong is joined by Isabelle Sieb.