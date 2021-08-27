The Scottish Government has recorded over 6,800 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in the past 24 hours.
It is the highest number of case in a single day recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,835 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 1,910 more than Thursday’s cases.
Four further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is ten fewer than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,103.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,505 as of August 22.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 14.2% were positive, 2.7% more than those on Thursday.
A total of 47 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is the same number as yesterday.
3,168 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,095,463 while 3,629,482 people have now received a second dose.
