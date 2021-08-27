A Post Office in Beauly is closed and mail deliveries to IV4 and IV6 postcodes are delayed following a fire at a nearby petrol station which destroyed the laundrette next door.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 5am to attend the fire on Station Road, Beauly.
A Post Office notification said that due to a ‘serious incident’ close to Beauly Delivery Office the staff could not gain access to the premises so it would remain closed on Friday.
As a result mail due for delivery in the IV4 and IV6 postcode areas on Friday, August 27 will be subject to delay.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “There has been a fire at the petrol station site where Beauly Post Office is located. There are no injuries.
“The launderette, located next door, was totally destroyed. The petrol station and Post Office are currently closed whilst checks of the building are undertaken. The nearest alternative branches are Muir of Ord and Kiltarlity.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 4.58am on Friday, August 27 to reports of a building on fire at Station Road, Beauly.
“Operations Control mobilised four appliances, one water douser and a height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a commercial property.
“There were no reported casualties and crews after ensuring the area was made safe.”
