VIGIL is gripping viewing. The dark and twisting BBC thriller was filmed in Glasgow and around the west coast of Scotland last year.
Suranne Jones leads an ensemble cast that includes Rose Leslie, Martin Compston, Shaun Evans and Paterson Joseph, as well as Gary Lewis, Connor Swindells, Lauren Lyle, Daniel Portman, Lois Chimimba and Lorne MacFadyen.
Here's three more must-watch new TV dramas filmed in Scotland:
Guilt
The darkly comic BBC Scotland drama written by Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth returns for a second run this autumn. The opening series starred Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as chalk-and-cheese brothers grappling with the aftermath of a dastardly deed. The latest instalment was shot in Glasgow and Edinburgh. We can't wait to find out what happens next.
Screw
Glasgow's Kelvin Hall was turned into a three-storey prison for the filming of Screw this summer. The drama series, produced by STV Studios for Channel 4, is the brainchild of writer Rob Williams, whose past credits include The Victim and Killing Eve. Jamie-Lee O'Donnell from Derry Girls and Nina Sosanya, known for W1A and Last Tango in Halifax, are among the cast. The release date is still to be announced.
The Rig
Set on the fictional Kinloch Bravo platform in the North Sea, the six-part sci-fi thriller was made at Port of Leith in Edinburgh earlier this year. Produced by Wild Mercury Productions as an Amazon Original series, the cast features Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire, alongside Line of Duty's Martin Compston. It is expected to stream in 2022.
