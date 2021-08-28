There have been 5,858 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 8 new death in the same period.

Of the 43,450 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 14.2% were positive.

49 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 494 in hospital.

4,098,078 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,640,865 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 6,835 new cases were reported with 4 new deaths.

Yesterday, Scotland’s First Minister urged everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “For the moment I do need to stress the vital importance of everyone playing their part in limiting spread of the virus, the more we all do this the more chance we have of avoiding the need for the re-imposition of any formal restrictions.”

She added: “We all have some control over transmission so there are three steps in particular that we must all take to keep the virus, or get the virus, under control and slow down transmission.”

The First Minister urged people to get vaccinated if they are eligible, test themselves regularly and follow the rules that are still in place and the public health guidance.

