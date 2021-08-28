STEVE CLARKE and the Tartan Army have been left facing a nervy wait to find out if John McGinn will take part in Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The midfielder missed Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Brentford today because of "government guidelines with regards to Covid-19".
The club didn't reveal any more information on the Covid blow, meaning it's not known if McGinn will play any part in the upcoming international triple header.
There has been no confirmation on whether McGinn is isolating after a positive Covid test or following being identified as a close contact.
Scotland play Denmark at Hampden on Wednesday and could be left to complete without McGinn dependent on the intricacies of the guidelines being followed.
Matches against Moldova and Austria follow closely after as Scotland aim to secure World Cup qualification from World Cup qualifying Group F.
A club tweet read: "John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey are currently following government guidelines with regards to Covid-19."
