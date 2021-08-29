More than 30 firefighters attended the scene at a “terrible fire” at a Nick Nairn restaurant in Bridge of Allan.
Fire crews were called to the scene at Nick’s on Henderson Street at 8.17pm on Saturday and found a “well developed” fire in the kitchen.
Pictures on social media showed smoke and flames pouring from the building in the town near Stirling.
Nairn said in a tweet: “Just to let you know, terrible fire at Nicks BofA tonight, but thankfully all staff and customers unhurt.
“Huge respect and thanks to the emergency services who were incredible.”
Six fire engines and a command support unit were sent to the scene.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got a call at 8.17pm to a building alight. We sent two crews from Dunblane and Tillicoultry.
“On arrival crews confirmed this was a well developed fire within the kitchen and requested further attendance.”
Further appliances and a command support unit were then sent to the scene.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.