The first round draw for this season’s Scottish Cup took place this evening at Hampden Park with Scotland Rugby Head Coach Gregor Townsend conducting the draw.

Afterwards he said: “The Scottish Cup is a competition I have really fond memories of, going to see Gala Fairydean Rovers in cup matches when I was growing up.

“When they had a chance of reaching the third round there was always a party atmosphere around the town which shows how much the cup can captivate people.

“It was great to also see Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the draw who I played with when I was younger. They are a great club that have started the pathway for so many players who have gone on to play professionally.

“Football is something I have been interested in all my life and I remember my Dad taking me to games at Hampden Park. The atmosphere was always electric, especially as it was terracing back then.

“It was brilliant to see Scotland qualify for the Euros in the summer and amazing to see how much the country got behind them.

“From a coaching side, it was something we spoke to our players about during the Six Nations. The scenes after the football team qualified for the Euros were inspirational for us and just shows what can happen when you succeed with your country.”

The ties will be played on Saturday, 18 September 2021.

Draw in full

Banks O’Dee v Turriff United

Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008

Blackburn United v Rothes

Brechin City v Vale of Leithen

Broomhill v Glasgow University

Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling

Clachnacuddin v Dunipace

Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle

Coldstream v East Kilbride

Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle

Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic

Dunbar United v Camelon

East Stirlingshire v Fort William

Formartine United v Cumnock

Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors

Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers

Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts

Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot

Keith v Darvel

Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University

Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle

Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star

Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors

Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Tynecastle v Brora Rangers

Wick Academy v Bo’ness United

Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers