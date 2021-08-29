The first round draw for this season’s Scottish Cup took place this evening at Hampden Park with Scotland Rugby Head Coach Gregor Townsend conducting the draw.
Afterwards he said: “The Scottish Cup is a competition I have really fond memories of, going to see Gala Fairydean Rovers in cup matches when I was growing up.
“When they had a chance of reaching the third round there was always a party atmosphere around the town which shows how much the cup can captivate people.
“It was great to also see Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the draw who I played with when I was younger. They are a great club that have started the pathway for so many players who have gone on to play professionally.
“Football is something I have been interested in all my life and I remember my Dad taking me to games at Hampden Park. The atmosphere was always electric, especially as it was terracing back then.
“It was brilliant to see Scotland qualify for the Euros in the summer and amazing to see how much the country got behind them.
“From a coaching side, it was something we spoke to our players about during the Six Nations. The scenes after the football team qualified for the Euros were inspirational for us and just shows what can happen when you succeed with your country.”
The ties will be played on Saturday, 18 September 2021.
Draw in full
Banks O’Dee v Turriff United
Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008
Blackburn United v Rothes
Brechin City v Vale of Leithen
Broomhill v Glasgow University
Caledonian Braves v University of Stirling
Clachnacuddin v Dunipace
Clydebank v Burntisland Shipyard or Dalkeith Thistle
Coldstream v East Kilbride
Cumbernauld Colts v Buckie Thistle
Deveronvale v Haddington Athletic
Dunbar United v Camelon
East Stirlingshire v Fort William
Formartine United v Cumnock
Forres Mechanics v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Fraserburgh v Sauchie Juniors
Golspie Sutherland v Civil Service Strollers
Huntly v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Inverurie Loco Works v Jeanfield Swifts
Irvine Meadow XI v Auchinleck Talbot
Keith v Darvel
Lossiemouth v Preston Athletic
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh University
Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle
Newtongrange Star v Dalbeattie Star
Penicuik Athletic v Tranent Juniors
Spartans v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Tynecastle v Brora Rangers
Wick Academy v Bo’ness United
Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers
