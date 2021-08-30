WHEN James Milne was appointed as general secretary of the STUC in April 1975, in succession to James Jack, much was made of the fact that he was the first Communist to be given the post.

The announcement of the appointment,on the first day of the STUC annual conference in Aberdeen, was greeted by prolonged applause.

Delegates later spoke of his impartiality, and one leading right-winger described him as “a most able chap”.

James Jack himself was retiring at the end of the year.

Milne, 54, had been a member of the Communist Party since 1939.

He had been assistant general secretary of the STUC since 1969, and before that he was from 1954 the trades council representative for Scotland on the general council.

In an interview with the Glasgow Herald’s industrial editor, Ian Imrie, he said his Party membership had presented no problem during that time, nor in the 21 years that he had been secretary of Aberdeen Trades Council.

He said that congress policy was decided at each annual conference and by the general council in the intervening period.

He could see no problem whether his view was accepted or not, because trade unionists soon learned to accept agreed policies.

Asked if there could be difficulties because of his Communist Party membership, he laughed and said: “The Labour Party might find some embarrassment, but I won’t.

“If the STUC move to the left it will be because the bulk of the people who attend Congress are moving that way.

“My allegiance lies with the British working-class movement. I have often supported policies with which I didn’t agree.

“The only way to alter policy is to argue about it, and I will present my views at the general council, but will also accept their decisions”.

Milne is seen here with the TUC general secretary Len Murray, in Glasgow in February 1977.

Milne’s time in office as STUC general secretary, which lasted until 1986, coincided with the rise of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister and with major legislative and other challenges for Britain’s trade unions.

* Continues on Monday.

