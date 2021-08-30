JAMES Milne, who had been general secretary of the STUC since 1975, died suddenly at home on April 14, 1986. He was 65, and had been due to retire in less than a fortnight after a lifetime’s work in the trade union movement.

In a tribute, the Glasgow Herald’s industrial correspondent, John McKinlay, described some of the industrial traumas that had coincided with Milne’s 11 years as general secretary.

Milne had been a bitter opponent of what he described as the “deindustrialisation of Scotland by this Tory Government”. As McKinlay observed: “There were dark days during the closure of the Linwood car plant, the Invergordon smelter, the Singer plant at Clydebank, and so many others.

“They were a blow to Scotland’s industrial base. More important to him was the injury to those who lost their jobs, and future generations who might never find employment”.

Nevertheless, under Milne’s leadership the STUC had more than one million affiliated members in 1980 and, despite a huge growth in unemployment, membership in 1986 stood at 938,000.

Tributes were paid to Milne on news of his death by union leaders, political parties, and all sections of Scottish society.

The STUC described him as “one of the finest leaders produced by the Scottish working-class movement”. STUC president Hugh Wyper said: “You will find few people who reached his position in life who retained their modesty and feeling for people”.

Donald Dewar, shadow Scottish secretary, said Milne had been “an immensely effective voice for the Labour movement in difficult times”. Scottish Secretary of State Malcolm Rifkind described him at the time as “a sincere, statesmanlike figure”.

Milne had been a lover of the arts and had been a director of both the Scottish National Orchestra and Scottish Opera.

McKinlay wrote: “Jimmy Milne was a man who cared deeply for people. Their welfare was his passion, and of all his achievements, great and small, that is probably the epitaph he would have wanted. He was a humanitarian in every sense of the word”.

