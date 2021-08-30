Sean Lock's 15 Storeys High is available to watch on iPlayer following calls from the late comedian's fans to bring the series back into the public domain.

It comes after the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star died at the age of 58 on August 16 2021 following a battle with cancer.

Tributes flooded social media as people shared their favourite clips of the quick witted comic.

Fans, including high profile comedians, urged the BBC to make Lock's 15 Storeys High sitcom available on iPlayer.

Set in a tower block and written by Lock himself, the series follows the life of pessimistic Vince and his flatmate Errol.

It was born out of a radio series Lock wrote in 1998, titled 15 Minutes of Misery which saw Lock eavesdrop on his neighbours in a London tower block.

This then developed into the radio series 15 Storeys High before being adapted for TV, with two seasons released in 2002 and 2004.

Here's how to watch Sean Lock's 15 Storeys High...

How to watch Sean Lock's 15 Storeys High?





All twelve episodes of Sean Lock's 15 Storeys High are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

According to the site, they will be available for the next 11 months.

It comes after fans and fellow comics urged the BBC to put the series on the platform in the aftermath of Lock's death.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the BBC press office said: "Comedian Sean Lock’s sitcom 15 Storeys High will be available to watch on @BBCiPlayer from later today.

"Originally broadcast between 2002-2004, the show was created and written by Lock, who stars as pessimist Vince, with Benedict Wong playing his flatmate Errol."