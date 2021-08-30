Police have launched an investigation into an attempted murder after a man was apparently hit by a car deliberately.
The 34-year-old was in Restalrig Avenue near the junction with Craigentinny Avenue in Edinburgh on Friday when the car mounted the pavement and struck him.
The black Vauxhall Corsa was then driven off.
The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries following the incident at 4.30pm.
Detective Inspector Jonny Wright said: “Our inquiries so far suggest the car was deliberately driven at the man and we are seeking further information in relation to the matter.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident or hold any information in relation to the incident to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who may have seen a black Vauxhall Corsa car with collision damage since then to get in touch.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4357 of 27 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
