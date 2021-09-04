Lucifer (Netflix, from Fri)

All bad things must come to an end, or so the saying goes (sort of), but anyone who has devoted their time and energy to this divinely wicked series will be sad to see the back of it. Series six is the final hurrah for Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan, and we can only hope they’re all going out in style. It certainly begins auspiciously, as The Devil himself has become God... almost. So, why is he hesitating? Plus, as the world starts to unravel without a supreme being, what will he do in response? All the big names are back, from leading man Tom Ellis to showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich.

When the Dust Settles (Walter Presents/All 4, from Thu)

Karen-Lise Mynster heads the cast of this gripping and absorbing drama, which blends the stories of eight different people in the days before and after a terrorist attack shocks the city of Copenhagen. Morten and Camilla celebrate their wedding anniversary, but their happy event is cut short when their son Albert is hospitalised following a drug overdose. Chef Nikolaj is planning a career change, Jamal does his best to get a driver’s license so he can chauffeur his older brother around on his wedding day, and 10-year-old Marie discovers a bag in the bushes near an asylum centre, which could have dire consequences for Minister of Justice Elisabeth Hofmann’s bill and her marriage to her wife Stina.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix, from Thu)

In 1962, Cassius Clay was thought by some to be an obnoxious self-promoter and few believed that he would become the heavyweight champion of the world. Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam’s most high-profile figure, saw potential in him. The two became firm friends, though they kept it quiet from the press for fear of jeopardising Clay’s career. Based on previously untapped sources, including Malcolm’s papers and FBI records, this documentary takes an in-depth look at this complex bond, revealing an extraordinary narrative of love and deep affection, as well as deceit, betrayal and violence.

Come from Away (Apple TV+, from Fri)

There weren’t many good things that emerged from the wreckage of 9/11, but this charming, uplifting tale counts as one of them. A staggering 7,000 people are stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. While the local residents graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+, from Wed)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ohana (family), including doting father Benny who helps keep Lahela connected to what matters most, best friend Steph and surfer crush Walter, our heroine resolves to make the most of her younger years by forging her own path.