On Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that she had been identified as a close contact of some who had tested positive for Covid.

As per the rules, the first minister then went into isolation, until she received the results of her PCR test.

On Monday she reported that her PCR test had come back negative, meaning she could therefore come out of isolation.

But why is the first minister no longer required to isolate, and what are the current rules in Scotland regarding self-isolation?

The first minister is no longer required to isolate due to a change in the Covid self-isolation rules which was introduced on August 9 in Scotland.

Previously, anyone who was identified as a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid was required to isolate for 10-days, regardless of whether they were vaccinated or not.

However, the Scottish government has since changed these rules meaning that people who have received both doses of the vaccine will not necessarily be required to isolate for 10-days even if they are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid.

Now, if you are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive and are two weeks clear of you second vaccination, as Nicola Sturgeon was, you must self-isolate and take a PCR test.

You must then remain in isolation until the results of your PCR test come back.

If the test comes back negative, as the first minister's did on Monday morning, you are no longer required to self-isolate.

This is why Nicola Sturgeon is no longer required to isolate, due to the fact she is fully vaccinated and her PCR test was negative.

The Scottish government is encouraging people to stay on top of testing, so it is likely the first minister will continue taking lateral flow tests in line with her own guidance,

She confirmed this in a tweet posted on Monday morning: "Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated - with second dose more than 2 weeks ago - that means I no longer need to isolate. I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho - and encourage everyone else to do likewise."

These self-isolation rules only apply to those who are two weeks clear of their second vaccination.

If you are identified as a close contact and have not been vaccinated or received your second jag less than two weeks ago, you will be required to carry out 10-days self isolation.