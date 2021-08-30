Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable has issued a statement after footage emerged on Sunday showing crowds gathered on Glasgow’s Argyle Street chanting an anti-Irish song ahead of the Rangers v Celtic clash at Ibrox on Sunday.

Footage filmed prior to the match showed fans gathering singing what is known as the 'Famine Song' which refers to the 19th-century catastrophe which left more than one million people dead.

READ MORE: 'Enquiries ongoing' as police probe anti-Irish racism chants in Glasgow

The song tells Irish people to “go home” and claims they have brought “trouble and shame” to Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said that an investigation has been launched and a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing footage on CCTV and social media, were being followed up.

He added that arrests following the incident are ‘fully expected’.

READ MORE: Charities condemn 'racist anti-Irish' march before Rangers v Celtic game

This is not acceptable period. We cannot allow sectarianism or racism in our communities. When you see this it is clear there is a way to go to become a tolerant and respectful society. We all must stand against this behaviour and support our police in doing their duty. https://t.co/Ksj1lCqfUO — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) August 29, 2021

In a statement, ACC Bernard Higgins said: “We did not facilitate this event and to say so is inaccurate. Officers on patrol came across this group as it was making its way through Glasgow City Centre. Due to the numbers and to ensure public and officer safety, additional officers were called to assist and, at this point, individuals' details were noted and the group dispersed.

"A retrospective investigation into this anti-Irish Catholic singing has been launched and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage and footage on social media. I fully expect a number of arrests to be made.

The 2009 judgement of Lord Carloway in the case of William Walls v. the Procurator Fiscal is very clear. The Famine Song is racist. @policescotland should identify and charge those singing it in a public place with breach of the peace aggravated by racial and religious prejudice. — Paul Sweeney MSP (@PaulJSweeney) August 29, 2021

“This type of anti-Irish Catholic behaviour is wholly unacceptable. Our enquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take the appropriate action against them. We would ask anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.

“However, the challenges of the sectarianism still evident in some parts of Scotland are a much broader societal problem and, whilst policing will have a role to play in addressing the symptoms, its causes are a problem which require a more effective, joined-up, civic response.”