Parliament recess is over in Scotland meaning MSPs will return to Holyrood this week to debate issues in person.

It was recalled virtually twice over the course of the summer to allow Nicola Sturgeon to outline the Scottish government's plans for easing Covid restrictions around the country.

Now, first minister's questions will return from Wednesday, with Nicola Sturgeon set to update parliament on the Covid situation the same day.

It's likely the opposition will have lots of items they wish to raise after the long summer break.

Here's what we know about the return to parliament and Nicola Sturgeon's next update...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update scheduled for?





Nicola Sturgeon gave two press briefings last week, updating the public on the Covid situation in Scotland.

Tuesday saw the first minister's first briefing since Scotland's move beyond level 0 on August 9 , in which she acknowledged the rising number of cases around the country.

The second update came on Friday, during which the first minister urged people to renew their compliance with basic mitigation measures such as mask wearing and washing hands to avoid catching and spreading Covid.

She also took the opportunity to confirm that the government was not considering a circuit breaker lockdown, despite reports in the media.

At the end of Friday's briefing, the first minister said her next update was scheduled to take place in parliament on Wednesday September 1.

However, she said that if an update was required before then she would inform the press and the public in due course, which is usually via her Twitter page.

Speaking at the end of Friday's update, the first minister said: "My next scheduled statement on Covid is to parliament on Wednesday.

"If there are developments we need to share with you we will of course schedule a briefing to tell you."

What time will Wednesday's update take place?





Parliament is due to convene around 2pm, and it is likely Nicola Sturgeon will speak first.

You can watch the briefing and the session on Scottish Parliament TV.