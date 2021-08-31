A RECENT article on the BBC News website compared Covid rates that day with rates that same day a year ago. On August 20, 2020 there were 1,182 cases in the UK, but this year 37,314. With 42,379,353 fully vaccinated, the more than 30-fold increase is concerning but not critical, we are told.

Professor Jason Leitch at a recent Scottish Government briefing seemed to suggest not overwhelming the NHS continues to be the policy objective, which I fully understand and accept. I do wonder though whether something is being missed.

Being curious, the figures above prompted me to find the figures for the peak of last New Year’s wave. The highest daily total then was around 60,000, which is more than 50 times the figure for August 20, 2020.

That comparison, I realise though, is one of apples with pears, as there are significant differences between the two years. Most significantly that last year restrictions were in place. Moreover, the weather currently is much more conducive to meeting outside than will be the case later on in the year (for example, Christmas). However, these – the dismantling of restrictions, and the poorer weather later in the year – suggest an increasing rate.

But of course, now we have the vaccines, except that it is becoming clear that immunity to Covid is limited in that you can still contract it, though the effects will be less, and in particular you are less likely to be hospitalised. Fine, except how will the economy be affected?

During much of the pandemic, business owners have complained of restrictions limiting, or even preventing their companies operating. However, difficulties with distribution are being reported already, attributed to a shortage of drivers caused by Brexit. If though we add in sickness absences caused by much higher levels of Covid, where does this leave us? What would 50 times the current daily rate, or anything like it, do to the economy even if the hospitals are still able to cope?

Perhaps one of the ironies of the pandemic could be that business having complained of restrictions to prevent spread, their ending might cause at least as much disruption to business because they are no longer preventing the spread of Covid, even if ill at home rather than in hospital?

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

* IS it not about time that we postponed COP26? The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases are rising every day.

If this event happens we will be regretting having to shut down at Christmas.

Is this a price we are willing to pay? I think not.

Michael Baird, Bonar Bridge.

SALUTE THE BOMBER COMMAND HEROES

WHO could fail to have been impressed by the story of Flight sergeant Colin Hynd ("'You just got on with it': War bomber crewman Chiefy marks 96th birthday", The Herald, August 28)? The bravery of Mr Hynd and that of other members of Bomber Command is legendary. He survived many missions. Many of his colleagues did not. In fact, more than 55,000 British and Commonwealth aircrew in Bomber Command died during the campaign. Although the prospects of getting through a tour in such operations were low, time and again Mr Hynd and his fellow aircrew rose to the challenge. They flew into danger because they were told that it had to be done in order that the enemy would be eventually defeated.

The offensive of Bomber Command during the Second World War has been the subject of questioning both on strategic and moral grounds. However, no one should seek to subject to criticism the men who actually flew the aircraft in that phase of the war. These men, like Colin Hynd, deserve our respect for their courage and sense of duty.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

FOLLOW SHETLAND FOR PEAT'S SAKE

I NOTE with interest your Big Read on Saturday ("The islanders who keep alive the controversial practice of digging peat", The Herald, August 28). In Shetland the cutting of peat is a one-person operation and a second one to "assist" is never required, and indeed would hamper and interfere with the smooth production process. My female cousin, who is 80, continues do so by herself. I would suggest to those in the Hebrides who wish to save time and effort to look at YouTube, where they could see the methodology so employed in Shetland for hundreds of years.

Cecil Robertson, Inverness.

HOW TO EASE THE MENOPAUSE RAGE

SO, the menopause brings "brain fog", which explains a lot of what I experienced more than 30 years ago. I have to admit that I would never have dreamt of sharing it with another living soul ("Is that your 'meno rage', Mum?", Herald Magazine, August 28).

Actually, correct that, as on occasion I would trudge off down to the shore below my home on Skye with the dogs and watch them tearing around in the seaweed whilst I sat on a hard rock and screamed and shouted a bit. Many times, when the horrid "brick" settled on my head, I would crawl into the dark cleaner-cupboard under the stairs and sit there. Usually one or both of the dogs would push in and join me for a cuddle. They saved other folks from being bothered.

Got the menopause troubles? Sometimes a dark cupboard and a dog can do a lot to help. Otherwise, I suppose, as Vicky Allan writes, it needs to be a problem shared.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso.