After weeks of travelling, hours of discussion and no small amount of deliberation, the finalists of this year’s Herald Property Awards for Scotland powered by Property Studios are now in.

Since the awards were last held in 2019, the property industry has had to contend with site closures, materials shortages, a lack of employees and altered working practices, and yet despite these difficulties new homes have been built.

And while the distinguished panel of judges, which includes consultant surveyor, Andrew McFarlane and Tom Barclay, director of property and developments with Wheatley Group, have been sympathetic to the issues faced by the industry, they have not seen these difficulties as any reason to drop their own exacting standards when it comes to deciding who makes the shortlist.

As a result the developers behind the properties that have made it on to this year’s shortlist have every reason to feel proud of having made it this far.

There are 18 categories in total this year and those in the running for the Renovation and Conversion category include Collective Architecture for its transformation of the former mounted police stables on Glasgow’s Bell Street into rental apartments and Diamond Property Developments for Spireview, a 19th century building in Aberdeen’s North Silver Street, which has been converted into three upmarket apartments.

Included in the Development of the Year category is CALA Homes for Waterfront Plaza in Leith and in the Affordable Housing Development category, the Wee House Company has been shortlisted for four modular homes which it has recently completed on the island of Mull.

But the Herald Property Awards for Scotland don’t just recognise bricks and mortar and so the line-up also includes those teams of property professionals who have excelled in the face of the challenges of the last 18 months. There are separate awards for sales, lettings and property teams as well as the coveted Estate Agency of the Year award for the agency which has shown to deliver an exceptional standard of service to clients.

The Herald Property Awards for Scotland are the most rigorous awards of their kind and they have always enjoyed the backing of the wider industry. Sponsors include property management specialists Ross and Liddell and Alec Cassidy, Finance Director, said: “Ross and Liddell are very proud to continue our support of the programme and would like to extend our congratulations to all the finalists in the Best Luxury Home category for their achievements.”

Meanwhile Michelle Milnes, managing director of title sponsor, Property Studios, said: Many congratulations to everyone on making it this far! We are delighted to celebrate all those Scottish property businesses, who have both survived and thrived in their sector, during what have been turbulent times.

“We join in applauding the finalists of Estate Agency of The Year, who through resilience, innovative marketing and superb customer service, have both grown their market share and become the go to agency for their geographical sector and we are delighted to congratulate finalists in the category of Individual New Build and Small Development, demonstrating exceptional modern architecture and design. We look forward to seeing their continued stamp of excellence across the small-scale development sector.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 30 through The Herald’s Awards Room platform and full details, along with tickets, are available at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/ or contact Stephen Laughlin, Events Manager on 0141 302 6050.

Best Show Home

The Rankine, Jordanhill Park – Cala Homes (West)

Northfield, Longniddry Village – Cruden Homes (East)

MackIntosh Garden Room, Dargavel Village – Robertson Homes

Style D, Beechwood Lea – Westpoint Homes

Best Luxury Home

Brybeg, Torridon – Simpson Builders

Style D, Beachwood Lea – Westpoint Homes

Best Luxury Apartment

To be announced on the night.

Best Family Home

The Medwyn, Linton Bank – Eskgrove Homes

The View, Larbert - Ochilview Developments

The Potteries (3 Bed Villa) – Ochilview Developments

The Eglinton, Hillhead Heights - Hayhill Developments

McArthur, Pace Hill – Dundas Estates

Best Apartment

Boroughmuir – Cala Homes (East)

The Donside, Bonnington Mill – Queensberry Properties

The Potteries – Ochilview Developments

Style V, One Hyndland Avenue – Westpoint Homes

Spireview - Diamond Property Developments

Best Renovation + Conversion

Bell Street Stables, Bell Street Stables Conversion, Collective Architecture

Yester House, Jeffreys Interiors

Boroughmuir – Cala Homes (East)

Spireview, Diamond Property Developments

Individual New Build or Small Development

3 Scotts Place, Selkirk, Stuart Davidson Architects

Mews House 1, Dublin Mews - Carlsson Properties Ltd

Linton Bank - Eskgrove Homes

Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge – Oakridge Group

Mid Cutstraw, Thomson Hunter Architects

Best Regeneration Project – (Residential & Commercial)

Johnstone Castle Housing Development – Anderson Bell Christie

Kings Stables Road – Fletcher Joseph Architects

The Halo Project, Kilmarnock Spreng Thomson

Rutherglen Links Office Pavilions – Clyde Gateway

Property Team of the Year

STAR Recruitment

Upload Above

Park Property Management

Estate Agency of the Year

Cullertons

MoMo Homes

Halliday Homes

Residential Sales Team of the Year

McDougall McQueen

Ballantynes

Robertson Living

Residential Lettings Team of the Year

Home Lettings Scotland

Cullen Property

Ballantynes

Interior Design Commercial

To be announced on the night.



Interior Design Residential

Yester House – Jeffreys Interiors

Ann Street - Jeffreys Interiors

Fotheringham Interiors

Affordable Housing Development

Gannochy Lifetime Neighbourhood – Anderson Bell Christie

Modular Homes, Oskamull and Acharonich - Isle of Mull – The Wee House Company

Johnstone Castle Housing Development – Anderson Bell Christie

Commercial Project of the Year

STEM Hub, Borders College – Stuart Davidson Architecture

Clockwise, Commercial Quay Phase 1 - Morgan McDonnell Architects

King's Stables Road – Fletcher Joseph Associates

Development of the Year

Durward Gardens – Snowdrop Developments

Uphall Station Village – Dundas Estates

Waterfront Plaza – Cala Homes (East)

Devongrange – Ediston Homes

Judges Award

To be announced on the night.