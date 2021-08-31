After weeks of travelling, hours of discussion and no small amount of deliberation, the finalists of this year’s Herald Property Awards for Scotland powered by Property Studios are now in.
Since the awards were last held in 2019, the property industry has had to contend with site closures, materials shortages, a lack of employees and altered working practices, and yet despite these difficulties new homes have been built.
And while the distinguished panel of judges, which includes consultant surveyor, Andrew McFarlane and Tom Barclay, director of property and developments with Wheatley Group, have been sympathetic to the issues faced by the industry, they have not seen these difficulties as any reason to drop their own exacting standards when it comes to deciding who makes the shortlist.
As a result the developers behind the properties that have made it on to this year’s shortlist have every reason to feel proud of having made it this far.
There are 18 categories in total this year and those in the running for the Renovation and Conversion category include Collective Architecture for its transformation of the former mounted police stables on Glasgow’s Bell Street into rental apartments and Diamond Property Developments for Spireview, a 19th century building in Aberdeen’s North Silver Street, which has been converted into three upmarket apartments.
Included in the Development of the Year category is CALA Homes for Waterfront Plaza in Leith and in the Affordable Housing Development category, the Wee House Company has been shortlisted for four modular homes which it has recently completed on the island of Mull.
But the Herald Property Awards for Scotland don’t just recognise bricks and mortar and so the line-up also includes those teams of property professionals who have excelled in the face of the challenges of the last 18 months. There are separate awards for sales, lettings and property teams as well as the coveted Estate Agency of the Year award for the agency which has shown to deliver an exceptional standard of service to clients.
The Herald Property Awards for Scotland are the most rigorous awards of their kind and they have always enjoyed the backing of the wider industry. Sponsors include property management specialists Ross and Liddell and Alec Cassidy, Finance Director, said: “Ross and Liddell are very proud to continue our support of the programme and would like to extend our congratulations to all the finalists in the Best Luxury Home category for their achievements.”
Meanwhile Michelle Milnes, managing director of title sponsor, Property Studios, said: Many congratulations to everyone on making it this far! We are delighted to celebrate all those Scottish property businesses, who have both survived and thrived in their sector, during what have been turbulent times.
“We join in applauding the finalists of Estate Agency of The Year, who through resilience, innovative marketing and superb customer service, have both grown their market share and become the go to agency for their geographical sector and we are delighted to congratulate finalists in the category of Individual New Build and Small Development, demonstrating exceptional modern architecture and design. We look forward to seeing their continued stamp of excellence across the small-scale development sector.”
The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 30 through The Herald’s Awards Room platform and full details, along with tickets, are available at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/ or contact Stephen Laughlin, Events Manager on 0141 302 6050.
Best Show Home
- The Rankine, Jordanhill Park – Cala Homes (West)
- Northfield, Longniddry Village – Cruden Homes (East)
- MackIntosh Garden Room, Dargavel Village – Robertson Homes
- Style D, Beechwood Lea – Westpoint Homes
Best Luxury Home
- Brybeg, Torridon – Simpson Builders
- Style D, Beachwood Lea – Westpoint Homes
Best Luxury Apartment
To be announced on the night.
Best Family Home
- The Medwyn, Linton Bank – Eskgrove Homes
- The View, Larbert - Ochilview Developments
- The Potteries (3 Bed Villa) – Ochilview Developments
- The Eglinton, Hillhead Heights - Hayhill Developments
- McArthur, Pace Hill – Dundas Estates
Best Apartment
- Boroughmuir – Cala Homes (East)
- The Donside, Bonnington Mill – Queensberry Properties
- The Potteries – Ochilview Developments
- Style V, One Hyndland Avenue – Westpoint Homes
- Spireview - Diamond Property Developments
Best Renovation + Conversion
- Bell Street Stables, Bell Street Stables Conversion, Collective Architecture
- Yester House, Jeffreys Interiors
- Boroughmuir – Cala Homes (East)
- Spireview, Diamond Property Developments
Individual New Build or Small Development
- 3 Scotts Place, Selkirk, Stuart Davidson Architects
- Mews House 1, Dublin Mews - Carlsson Properties Ltd
- Linton Bank - Eskgrove Homes
- Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge – Oakridge Group
- Mid Cutstraw, Thomson Hunter Architects
Best Regeneration Project – (Residential & Commercial)
- Johnstone Castle Housing Development – Anderson Bell Christie
- Kings Stables Road – Fletcher Joseph Architects
- The Halo Project, Kilmarnock Spreng Thomson
- Rutherglen Links Office Pavilions – Clyde Gateway
Property Team of the Year
- STAR Recruitment
- Upload Above
- Park Property Management
Estate Agency of the Year
- Cullertons
- MoMo Homes
- Halliday Homes
Residential Sales Team of the Year
- McDougall McQueen
- Ballantynes
- Robertson Living
Residential Lettings Team of the Year
- Home Lettings Scotland
- Cullen Property
- Ballantynes
Interior Design Commercial
To be announced on the night.
Interior Design Residential
- Yester House – Jeffreys Interiors
- Ann Street - Jeffreys Interiors
- Fotheringham Interiors
Affordable Housing Development
- Gannochy Lifetime Neighbourhood – Anderson Bell Christie
- Modular Homes, Oskamull and Acharonich - Isle of Mull – The Wee House Company
- Johnstone Castle Housing Development – Anderson Bell Christie
Commercial Project of the Year
- STEM Hub, Borders College – Stuart Davidson Architecture
- Clockwise, Commercial Quay Phase 1 - Morgan McDonnell Architects
- King's Stables Road – Fletcher Joseph Associates
Development of the Year
- Durward Gardens – Snowdrop Developments
- Uphall Station Village – Dundas Estates
- Waterfront Plaza – Cala Homes (East)
- Devongrange – Ediston Homes
Judges Award
To be announced on the night.
