It's been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hit the cinemas, bringing the wizarding world into the lives of millions of children and adults alike.

And this year you too can join in the anniversary celebrations, thanks to the famous Platform 9 and 3/4 platform going on tour.

Yes, that's right - you will be able to get a picture with the iconic trolley travelling through the wall into the magical world at various locations across the UK.

Previously, the trolley was located permanently at London Kings Cross, however it was removed temporarily last year amid Covid concerns.

Now it's back and coming to four different cities around the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about the tour dates and locations...

Which stations is the Harry Potter 9 and 3/4 trolley visiting on tour?





Four lucky cities have been selected for the tour, which will see fans flock to stations to snap a picture with the trolley.

The trolley will appear at the following stations:

Edinburgh Waverley Station - 16 - 18th October

Birmingham New Street Station - 23rd - 25th October

Cardiff Central Station - 26th - 28th October

Belfast Lanyon Place Station – 29th – 31st October

Around 2 million people visit the London Kings Cross landmark every year, so each station can expect lots of visitors while the trolley is in each place.

Stuart Kirkwood, Group Property Director from Network Rail sais: "The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross station is a fantastic attraction that boasts huge queues of Harry Potter fans daily.

"Edinburgh Waverley and Birmingham New Street are Network rail managed stations and it’s been great to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.

"We’re extremely pleased to add this touch of magic to these stations."

How can I visit a station?





On the launch day at each stations, fans are encouraged to attend the unveiling of the trolley dressed in their best wizarding costumes.

The trolley will be situated at each station for three days during which fans can visit and snap a picture of them travelling into the magical world.

Fans will not need a ticket to attend, with the trolley located in the foyer or concourse area of each station.