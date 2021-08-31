Covid in Scotland has once again hit the headlines as cases around the country continue to rise.
The surging infection prevalence triggered Nicola Sturgeon to host not one but two press briefings last week to keep people informed on the situation and urge further caution.
It comes as Scotland topped the WHO virus hotspot list, with eight Scottish regions among the top 20 worst hit areas in Europe last week according to the WHO's list of Covid incidence rates in European "subnational regions".
The list measures Covid rates per 100,000, and when cases are particulalry high in a certain area, it is referred to as a Covid hotspot.
As cases continue to increase by the thousands each day, here are all the hotspots in Scotland...
Where are the Covid hotspots in Scotland?
As of August 28, Scotland had 8 of the top 20 areas in Europe with the highest Covid rates per 100,000.
This included the top two spots in Europe, with Lanarkshire topping the list followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
The hotspots in Scotland per 100,000 according to the World Health Organisation's data from the past 7 days are:
- Lanarkshire with 972 cases per 100,000
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 859 cases per 100,000
- Lothian with 588 cases per 100,000
- Ayrshire and Arran with 554 cases per 100,000
- Forth Valley with 538 cases per 100,000
- Dumfries and Galloway with 516 cases per 100,000
- Highland with 479 cases per 100,000
- Fife with 469 cases per 100,000
What can we do to reduce cases?
Last week, Nicola Sturgeon urged people to get vaccinated if they had not already done so to help prevent both the spread of infection and the rate of hospitalisations.
Although the vaccine does not entirely prevent people from contracting the virus, it has been shown to significantly reduce the severity of illness and therefore reduces the hospitalisation and death rate.
The first minister said there were three things, that people could do to mitigate the spread of the virus:
- Get vaccinated
- Test yourself regularly using free lateral flow tests available to pick up or through the post
- Continue to follow all rules that are still in place, limited though they are at this point
How many cases are in my area?
